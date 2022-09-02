I Get So Many Compliments on This $100 Satin Dress That Looks More Expensive Than It Is

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve avoided wearing sleeveless shirts and dresses for the better part of a decade because I hate my arms. I know, I know, I’m working on this major insecurity, and I even took a major step forward in my character development this summer thanks to the most stunning copper dress I’ve ever seen in my life.

The Abercrombie Drama Ruched Mini Dress is the moment. Shoving my greatest critic (me) aside, I slipped into the silky garment and instantly forgot what had kept me from wearing sleeveless clothing for so long. I filmed a quick haul for TikTok and Instagram Reels and this dress was by far a crowd favorite. I got tons of DMs and comments from people asking about where I got it, with one person even saying I convinced them to shop at Abercrombie after years of avoiding it.

Abercrombie Drama Ruched Mini Dress

Of all the dresses I own, approximately twenty-five, give or take a seasonal closet clean, this Abercrombie dress is by far my most complimented. I’ve been stopped in the street by strangers and even had my outfit praised at the Bad Bunny concert, where literally everyone was dressed to the nines in their best concert garb. It was an honor to be recognized by anyone at all when I was surrounded by people who made their own outfits. That’s how much power this dress has. Seriously, I never want to take it off.

The best part of the dress is that it’s only $100 and can easily be dressed up or down. It also comes in three colors and makes for an excellent summer wedding guest outfit. Just add a pair of heels and some fancy jewelry and you’re all set.

If you’re looking for a different wedding-specific garment, Abercrombie has plenty of other pieces available in their Best Dressed Guest storefront. Might we suggest a satin cowl back slip midi dress that rivals the viral (sold-out) Zara one or perhaps a two-piece set so you can mix-and-match to your heart’s content?