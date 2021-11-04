Here’s Everything On My Abercrombie Black Friday Wish List

Scroll To See More Images

Everybody loves an underdog—and what’s better than a comeback story? In fashion, there has perhaps been no greater comeback than that of Abercrombie & Fitch. Ten years back, the brand transformed from every middle schooler’s dream retailer to the butt of jokes about dimly lit, perfume-drenched stores and cheesy logo tees. Now, they’ve transformed yet again, this time into a brand shoppers can’t get enough of. So of course, it’s no surprise everyone is wondering about a potential Abercrombie Black Friday sale.

It was earlier this year that Abercrombie really came back on the scene, when TikTok was swirling with reviews of their new-and-improved denim selection. With an expanded size range, curvy cut options and tons of trending silhouettes, users couldn’t get over the fact that the go-to store from their tween years was back and better than ever.

Since then, they’ve had tons of explosive hits, with It Pieces ranging from their ’90s Jeans with trendy crisscross waistbands to their newly-beloved vegan leather pant selection, which have been dubbed more affordable alternatives to Aritzia’s iconic Melina pants, which are around $50 pricier than the Abercrombie dupes.

All this to say that, unfortunately, we don’t know much about Abercrombie’s Black Friday sale just yet. But the brand has smaller sales all the time, so I can almost guarantee that they’ll go hard for Black Friday. As we speak, there’s currently a sale offering 30 percent off select styles, plus free shipping on orders over $75. And today is just a random day!

With this as a barometer, it’s safe to say we can expect big things come November 26. Until then, though, read on for a few Abercrombie faves to shop now, some of which are currently marked down.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Curve Love 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans, $18 off Normally $89, these jeans sell out on the reg, so if your size is still in stock you can definitely justify buying.

Vegan Leather Skinny Pants

Behold, the leather pants that solidified Abercrombie as “cool again”. A fall and winter essential, for sure.

Cinched Cocoon Sherpa Half-Zip, $10 off

I’m all about sherpa separates right now, so catch me rocking this anytime the weather drops below 65 degrees.

Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans, $18 off

With flares still trending, I had to let you know about these babies, which are currently on sale.

Luxe Terry Vest, $4 off

Sweater vests are still trending for fall, so if you can get one on sale, what’s not to love?

High Rise Dad Jeans, $18 off

These baggy jeans are the next Abercrombie silhouette I’m expecting to fall in love with. Here we go again!