The ABC’s Of New York Fashion Week

While the rest of the world goes back to school, we go back to New York Fashion Week. Dont get us wrong, we have all those same nerves and excitement of picking out outfits and catching up with old friends as the ladder plus, we also gossip and get new crushes. Some of us also carry backpacks. But most importantly, its the time we learn. So, for those who couldnt be there or cant remember it were going to give you a lesson. From A-Z, check out all you need to know from New York Fashion Week.