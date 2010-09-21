The ABC’s Of New York Fashion Week

While the rest of the world goes back to school, we go back to New York Fashion Week. Dont get us wrong, we have all those same nerves and excitement of picking out outfits and catching up with old friends as the ladder plus, we also gossip and get new crushes. Some of us also carry backpacks. But most importantly, its the time we learn. So, for those who couldnt be there or cant remember it were going to give you a lesson. From A-Z, check out all you need to know from New York Fashion Week.
B is for the updated buns we saw at VPL.
C is for Che Anna, who reminded us to bring style to the people and support philanthropic fashion companies.
D is for Don Hills, the choice party spot hosting the likes of Courtney Love, Iggy Pop and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
E is for the Eyptian sky, which inspired Preens collection.
G is for the giraffe prints at Karen Walker. The new animal print on the rise?
H is for the half-moon manicure we saw at Vena Cava a must-try.
I is for iPads the ultimate accessory, be it for fashion show check-ins or front row note-takers.
J is for jellyfish, the fun inspiration behind Mandy Coons collection.
K is for Kingston Rossdale, our favorite little fashion week star.
L is for Lincoln Center, because a new home brings new beginnings.
M is for Ming vases, the inspiration that took out breath away at Rodarte.
N is for the nighttime print at Risto. Nothing like a skyscraper lit up in the dark to give a new edgy inspiration.
Q is for QTs, because no fashion week can work without stylish girls.
R is for Rumi, Bryan Boy, Tavi and all the other bloggers that were at large and in charge this time around, proving bloggers arent just a passing trend.
S is for Starbucks. Because Frappuccinos were our true friends at the tents.
U is for underthings. Underwear as outerwear isnt going anywhere, its just got a new edgier look, as seen at Rag & Bone.
V is for the volume we saw at Marchesa. Because the bigger the dress, the more pretty we get to see.
W is for the white we saw at Alex Wang in the clothes and painted in the hair.
X is for x-neck styles seen at Jeremy Laing. We're thinking a crossed attitude is cool for spring.
Y is for the yesteryears. We saw strong looks referencing the past, especially the 70s at Marc Jacobs.