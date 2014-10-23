ABC’s Hit Reality Show ‘Shark Tank’ is Getting a Spin-Off

You’ve been there—you’re home on a Friday night and it’s only when the half-eaten bowl of cereal sitting on your chest spills onto your bed that you wake from the 8th hour of your “Shark Tank” marathon.

Well maybe that exact scenario hasn’t happened to you, but it seems ABC has caught on to the show’s binge-y-ness and decided to capitalize on it. “Beyond the Tank” is a “Shark Tank” companion show that will follow the adventures of several companies who ended up with deals after appearing on the show.

If you’re not up to speed on “Shark Tank” here’s a brief rundown: Entrepreneurs bring their business ideas to the Sharks—six incredibly successful businesspeople including Marc Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran—who then decide whether or not they want to invest in the company.

While oftentimes “Shark Tank” will give brief updates on the businesses, this hour long show will go much deeper. The Sharks will make their way from investor to deeply invested, and the audience will learn how each company fared—from the aftermath of the initial investment, to whether or not the sharks backed out of their deal, to the ultimate success or failure of the company.

A premiere date for “Beyond the Tank” hasn’t been announced yet, but you can whet your appetite with the 100th episode of “Shark Tank,” which airs next month.

Are you a “Shark Tank” binge-watcher? Will you watch “Beyond the Tank”? Share in the comments!