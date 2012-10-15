StyleCaster
Share

ABC Picks Up Series About Tyra Banks’ Awkward Teenage Years

What's hot
StyleCaster

ABC Picks Up Series About Tyra Banks’ Awkward Teenage Years

Perrie Samotin
by

102371 1285875082 ABC Picks Up Series About Tyra Banks Awkward Teenage Years

As any Tyra Banks fan worth their salt knows, the supermodel isn’t shy about discussing her teenage years. Banks regularly admits they were packed with painful bullying, awkwardness and low self-esteem. Obviously, vindication came in the form of her absurdly successful career as a supermodel, talk show host, and mega”America’s Next Top Model” franchise, but now it looks like the lens will be turned on Banks’ less-than-glamorous years — ABC has picked up “Fivehead,” a sitcom based on the smize queen‘s years as a bullied teenager.

“In high school, if you have glasses, you’re a ‘four eyes’, if you have braces, you’re a ‘metal mouth’ but if you had my forehead? You’re a fivehead,” Banks told Deadline. (In case you haven’t deduced, fivehead is apparently a playground nickname for one bearing a large forehead).

Banks is co-creating and executive producing the show with Kenya Barris (Fox’s “I Hate My Teenage Daughter”), a childhood friend and longtime business partner with whom Banks also co-created “America’s Next Top Model,” now in its 19th cycle.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share