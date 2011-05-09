Abbey Lee’s First Single ‘Wooden Hearts’ Drops Today!

Abbey Lee Kershaw is one of the busiest models out there, so between all of her prestigious bookings for the likes of Tom Ford and Versacenot to mention her editorials month after monthit seems like it would be nearly impossible for her to take on another part-time gig. But, as you may already know, she’s added a slash to her title as supermodel, since she’s now also an indie rock starshe plays the tambourine, keys and contributes vocals to the psychedelic Australian band Our Mountain, which is led by her boyfriend Matthew Hutchinson.

According to AnOther magazine, the band’s first single “Wooden Hearts” was officially released today, and fans can look forward to the group’s debut album very soon. When asked about her transition from walking the runway to performing music onstage, Abbey Lee explained, “As a model I feel like the canvas, as a musician I feel like the paint.”

Check out the song belowit’s a little dark and emotionally gripping, but it’s hard not to get sucked in if you listen all the way through.

Will you be buying Our Mountain’s debut album?