Abbey Lee Runs Off To Join A Traveling Religious Rock Band

I know that Fashion Week hasn’t even started, but a bit of news that broke this morning already kind of ruined it for me. According to Frockwriter, my very favorite model, Abbey Lee Kershaw, is ditching New York Fashion Week. To most people, this is probably trivial, but I’m not lying when I tell you that my heart skips a beat when I see her walk the runway each season I think she’s that perfect.

So what, pray tell, is our dear Abbey doing instead of making the NYFW rounds? Apparently she will be in London working on a personal music project likely with her boyfriend Matthew Hutchinson’s band, Melbourne-based Our Mountain. In the spirit of investigative journalism, I checked out the band’s Myspace and Facebook pages, which both claim that Our Mountain’s music falls under the psychedelic/grime/religious genre.

Um… what? Did Abbey Lee join the Aussie version of Creed? I wonder what her role in all of this is does she sing? Play the tambourine? I need answers!

Luckily for us, the model will be walking in both Milan and Paris shows, but I think I speak for all of us when I say that she’ll be missed here in New York. I just hope that she doesn’t turn into an indie rock goddess and leave modeling in the dust for good.