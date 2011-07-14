Abbey Lee and Our Mountain Killed It In NYC Last Night

As you may or may not already know, Abbey Lee Kershaw is by far my favorite model. From her killer style to her ever-evolving beauty looks, I just find her captivating (as weird and creepy as that may sound). I’ve been fortunate enough to see her walk the runway a number of times, but last night I really got to see her in her element: jamming on stage with her band Our Mountain.

The Australian quartet – led by Abbey’s boyfriend Matthew Hutchinson – played a short set at Mercury Lounge, and the model can really do it all. She started off by slamming a metal trash can lid with a chain as percussion, rocked the keys and synthesizer like a pro, switched off between maracas and wooden rhythm sticks, and as a grand finale, went to town on a tambourine decorated in feathers.

All in all, Our Mountain sounded great. Hutchinson’s vocals and acid rock sound might be a little jarring at first, but it was impossible not to get drawn in by their passionate performance. Added bonus: Matthew’s outfit was almost as awesome as Abbey’s. I wonder if they raid each other’s closets!

I shot some footage of Abbey Lee in action – set to a recording of the band’s first single, “Wooden Hearts” – which you can check out below!