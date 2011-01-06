Abbey Lee Kershaw: Fashion’s New Supermodel In V (VIDEO)

Fact: I adore Abbey Lee Kershaw, perhaps to an embarrassing degree. So, naturally I was thrilled to learn that one of my favorite models has an entire editorial dedicated to her in the newest issue of V! Shot by Sebastian Faena, A Is For Abbey celebrates the 23-year-old’s rise through the ranks of the modeling industry. She was discovered in an Australian model search in 2004, and the mag officially grants her the title that she so rightly deserves: Supermodel. Here is a behind-the-scenes video of the ultra-glamorous shoot, where she looks equal parts diva and damsel in distress. The Discovery Issue of V hits newsstands next week.