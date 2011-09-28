Abbey Lee Kershaw in Balmain Spring 2012 Preview Film

Christophe Decarnin the mastermind behind Balmain (and the man responsible for bringing back the shoulder pad in a major way) is now preparing to offer his haute wears to the masses with an upcoming diffusion line, entitled Pierre Balmain, due to be released for Spring/Summer 2012.

Selectism reports:

“Balmain and Ittierre SpA are set to launch a new accessible collection, designed by Ittierre and communicated by Balmain themselves.. Pierre Balmain is a more “downtown” collection from the brand that looks to land in more than 700 doors worldwide with their Spring/Summer 2012 collection. A variety of categories will be touched: “all clothing categories from eveningwear to daywear, from tailoring to jeans.”

Can’t wait! This launch will be more epic than Missoni for Target. (OK, maybe not, but close.) And if you’re thirsty for more Balmain check out the new film starring supermodel Abbey Lee Kershaw and the drool-worthy duds to come.

“The debut short film from the Pierre Balmain line previews their Spring Summer 2012 collection follows model Abbey Lee and our Mountain’s Matthew Hutchinson, throughout New York City. Inez and Vinoodh direct the fim shot through Manhattan.”

?