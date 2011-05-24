Abbey Lee Kershaw Cover War: Vogue Japan Vs. The Journal

If you’re a regular reader of StyleCaster, you know that I am on the Abbey Lee Kershaw beat around here, being that I am her number one fan and all. So, you can imagine my excitement when not one, but TWO new Abbey Lee covers hit the Interwebs this weekone being the July 2011 issue of Vogue Japan, the other being the Summer 2011 issue of the artsy niche mag, The Journal.

While I adore her, I just have to say it: girl is looking a bit sallow these days. I loved her icy blonde hair when she first made the transition during Spring 2011 Fashion Week, but now, paired with the bleached brows, she just looks washed out.

When it comes to choosing between the two latest portraits, I definitely prefer The Journalher funky rings and simple tank top showcase her personal style, and I favor the bare-faced look over the crazy green eye shadow she’s got going on for Vogue. Although, that yellow Dior dress and Pamela Love earrings are pretty sick.

To totally switch gears, this recent Numro cover shot by Tom Munro is the Abbey Lee we all know and loveshe looks fierce!

Which summer Abbey Lee cover shot is your favorite?