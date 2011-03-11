Abbey Lee In Atelier Versace Will Make Your Jaw Drop

My love for Abbey Lee Kershaw knows no bounds, so I was able to look past her faux bowl cut in order to admire the exquisite dresses she models in the Spring 2011 lookbook for Atelier Versacethe Italian house’s version of couture. I’ve never been a huge Versace fan, but the construction, draping and detailing on these gowns are truly breathtaking. My favorites are the ombr!

One of the embroidered red dresses might look familiar to you, since Anne Hathaway wore it to the Vanity Fair after party the night of the Oscars. Great work, Team Zoe! Click through to see the most stunning shots from the lookbook.