Abbey Lee Goes Green for H&M; The Fashion Shake Ups Continue

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

H&M is launching an all-white, environmentally-friendly collection next month. Spot models Abbey Lee and Natasha Poly in the ads. (Fashion Indie)

Creative director Vanessa Seward left the french label, Azzaro. No word yet on who is succeeding her. (Daily Front Row)

A new name, “Unknowledgeable Fashionista,” has been making her rounds on the Internet, and this isn’t the worst of it. (Racked)

Model of the moment Arizona Muse and Freja Beha Erichsen pose in front of Karl Lagerfeld’s lens for Numero. (FabSugar)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Forever21 Make a difference! Today only, 100% of every dollar spent online at F21 will go toward the earthquake & tsunami relief efforts in #Japan. An even better reason to shop! Go!

RT @Modaoperandi #IsabelMarant trunk show ends today! Get your fringe boots today or face the wait list of doom next Fall!!!!!! The wait list of doom…

RT @Bagsnob Rewarding myself for the 8 hour day at Disneyland yesterday with 8 hours of shopping w/the girls today.. We all have our amusement parks. Can we switch places, please?

RT @ManRepeller Text from my mama: “Hey. I’m a Man Repeller today.” Followed by message from dad: “She really is.” #thefamilythatrepelstogetherstaystogether Too cute.

