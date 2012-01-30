The ‘Ab Fab’ Ladies Star In Alexis Bittar’s New Campaign

What’s better than Alexis Bittar? The jewelry designer’s chic pieces are snapped up in droves by the fashion elite, and now, Bittar’s cred is forever solidified by its genius new ad campaign for the fall/winter 2012 season.

The booze-soaked and lovely ladies from the beloved British show Absolutely Fabulous serve as the models, and they do a damn good job. Look at Patsy and Edina (above)! It’s the role they were born to play.

Decked out in Bittar’s clunkiest jewels, the women that keep vodka sales afloat look fierce as can be. What do you guys think about the campaign? Do Patsy and Edina make you want to buy Bittar?