Aaron’s ‘Bachelorette’ Feud With Cody Has a Dramatic Ending—Here’s What Happens

Given that his fight with Cody is one of the main storylines on Katie’s Bachelorette season, it’s understandable why fans want to know Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Aaron Clancy to see how the feud goes down.

Aaron is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

Though Aaron is focused on Katie, the viewers are more concerned about his feud with Cody and how it affects his time on The Bachelorette. Ahead are the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Aaron we know so far and how his drama with Cody comes to an end.

Who is Aaron from The Bachelorette?

In his Bachelorette bio, Aaron, a 26-year-old from San Diego, California, described himself as a “strapping young man” with an edge. “It’s easy to see that Aaron is a strapping young man, but don’t be fooled, there is much more to this California stud than meets the eye. Aaron currently works in sales and enjoys being outdoors, surfing and lifting weights, and he was an NCAA swimmer in college,” his bio reads. “He is thoughtful, sensitive and very ambitious, saying that in five years’ time, he hopes to own his business and work for himself. Aaron is looking for a woman who is down to earth, smart, funny and is someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously.”

His bio continues, “Aaron plans to leave a legacy behind, so he needs a partner who is going to support him and encourage his dreams. His one flaw? Aaron says he can be a procrastinator, but now he is done wasting time and is ready to find his wife!”

For his fun facts, Aaron listed the following:

– Aaron has one tattoo – his family’s initials on his neck.

– Aaron’s biggest fears are rats and saber-tooth tigers.

– Aaron’s favorite holiday is Halloween because he loves when things get spooky.

What is Aaron’s job?

Aaron listed his job as an “insurance agent” in his Bachelorette bio. According to his Linkedin, Aaron has worked as as an account executive at Health IQ, a medical, life and car insurance company, since February 2019. Before that, Aaron worked as a sales manager at 24 Hour Fitness. He’s also been a lifeguard for Mt. San Antonio College and a swimming coach for the city of Walnut, California, his hometown. He graduated from the University of California, San Diego, in 2017 with a degree in international business. Before that, Aaron received his associate’s of arts in kinesiology and exercise science from Mt. San Antonio College. He was also on the swim team at both UC San Diego and his high school, Walnut High School.

Does Aaron win The Bachelorette?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Aaron doesn’t win The Bachelorette. In fact, he doesn’t even come close. But he does stay longer than his arch nemesis Cody. According to Reality Steve, Aaron is eliminated after his fight with Cody Menk, a 27-year-old zipper sales manager, comes to a head. Aaron and Cody both live in San Diego and run in the same friend circle. Though they don’t know each other well, Aaron told Katie that Cody is a party guy and isn’t on The Bachelorette for the right reasons. When Cody found out, he confronted Aaron and the two had an altercation. The altercation leads Katie to eliminate Cody but keep Aaron. Aaron, however, doesn’t stay long, as he’s sent home just one or two episodes after Cody’s elimination, according to Reality Steve.

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. While we don’t know who Katie’s winner is, Reality Steve reports that her four finalists who make it to Hometown Dates are: Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.