Shailene Woodley Just Revealed How Soon Her Wedding to Aaron Rodgers Will Be

Since news of their engagement, fans have wondered when Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley‘s wedding date will be. So when are they planning on marrying? Well, according to the bride, don’t expect them to tie the knot anytime soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, July 19, the Big Little Lies alum revealed that she hasn’t even started planning her nuptials to the Green Bay Packers player. “There’s no wedding planning happening,” she said. “There’s no rush. We’ve got no rush.” Woodley added that the couple, who announced their engagement in February, are “enjoying” their time together instead of spending their days planning their wedding.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July, Woodley revealed that she and Rodgers met in 2020 through mutual friends who are musicians and moved in together within a few months of their first introductions. The couple traveled between Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Rodgers plays for the Packers, and Los Angeles, where Woodley lives, for the first few months of their relationship. “There was a sense of anonymity that otherwise I don’t think we would have had. We were really able to get to know one another the way we wanted to get to know one another and not have any noise or chaos around us,” she said.

In February, Rodgers announced in his NFL MVP acceptance speech that he was engaged. Woodley confirmed the news in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two weeks later. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,'” she told Fallon at the time.

In her interview with THR, Woodley revealed that she didn’t expect the intense reaction to her and Rodgers’ engagement when she announced it. “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” she said. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Though their engagement seemed fast, Woodley told Shape in June that she and Rodgers got to know each other very quickly while in quarantine. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” she said. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early.”

She continued, “I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.”