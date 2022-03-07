Aaron & Shailene Are Sparking Reunion Rumors Again—Here’s If They’re Really Still Engaged

Despite reports that the pair called it quits, it seems more and more signs are pointing to these two being in a relationship. So, are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still engaged?

While neither the Green Bay Packers star, 38, nor the Big Little Lies alum, 30, have commented on recent reports, their behavior definitely seems to suggest that they’re still an item. Most recently, the pair attended the same wedding together in Montecito, California on March 5, 2022, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight that the outing was definitely a “date.” Aaron, for his part, was the officiant at the wedding for his friend and NFL teammate, David Bakhtiari, who tied the knot with his wife Frankie Shebby at the Rosewood Miramar Beach at the time.

“During the cocktail hour, she lovingly patted his behind as she was seated and he was standing next to her and placed his hand around the back of her neck,” a source told ET, referring to Shailene. “On the way to the reception, the pair was walking arm in arm as they made their way to the ballroom.”

Aaron and Shailene’s wedding sighting comes just weeks after reports initially claimed that the pair ended their engagement after less than two years together. News of the rumored split first broke on February 16, 2022—a year after the pair first announced their engagement—with one source telling People that the couple’s breakup was “amicable” at the time. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the source claimed. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

However, in the weeks since news of Aaron and Shailene’s breakup first made headlines, the pair have repeatedly sparked rumors of a reunion. In late February 2022, the pair were photographed on a date at a market in Los Angeles together. Not to mention, Aaron has continued to sing the praises of the Divergent actress on social media and beyond. Just days after reports claimed that the pair called it quits, Aaron took to Instagram to thank Shailene and gush about their relationship.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be part of your life,” he captioned a post on February 21, 2022. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

The following day, the NFL MVP seemingly spoke about his relationship with Shailene in the present tense during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve been with you two years, won two MVPs—that’s not a coincidence either,” he said at one point. He also gushed about the actress, telling host Pat McAfee that she’s an “incredible woman, talented smart, kind,” who “taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift.”

At another point in the interview, he explained, “When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work-life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you’re able to not look at work as, like, a refuge.” Do those sound like the words of an ex? For now, we’ll have to wait and see.