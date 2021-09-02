Aaron Just Revealed How He Really Feels About Being Apart From Shailene For the NFL Season

Long-distance relationship, here they come! Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s NFL season plans will ultimately see the couple spending lots of time apart—but they’re prepared to view it as “a good thing, according to Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, opened up about his plans with the Big Little Lies alum, 29, in an interview with Haute Living published on Thursday, September 2, telling the outlet that he doesn’t anticipate his choice to return to the Wisconsin-based football team having any negative impact on their relationship. “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s going to be a good thing.” The athlete went on to note that his fiancée’s career came to a halt “for an entire year” in 2020, but she has since “booked a number of projects” to focus on during his NFL season. “She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too,” Rodgers added.

As for Woodley, The Spectacular Now star is currently shooting Robots, a forthcoming comedy by Borat writer Anthony Hines, per Deadline. According to a source who spoke to E! News in August, Rodgers “went and dropped her off” for filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico before returning to Wisconsin to prepare for the Packers’ season.

That said, Woodley doesn’t plan to stay apart from her fiancé the entire season: “When she wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season,” the insider revealed. “They don’t like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again.”

Rodgers’ season, meanwhile, is set to kick off on September 12 with the Packers. But fans weren’t always so sure if they would be seeing the veteran player back on the field this season. For months, Rodgers sparked retirement rumors after a series of frustrations with the team’s management, having accused the organization of trying to make him a “lame duck” quarterback. The three-time NFL MVP even skipped out on Green Bay’s offseason training camp sessions, but eventually confirmed his return to the team in late July.

“Obviously, I didn’t show up for the offseason program or minicamp,” Rodgers explained to reporters after completing Green Bay’s first training camp practice on July 28. “To me, it was bigger than [money.] It was about trying to be a resource for the organization that I care about and love so much.”