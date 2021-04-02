Aaron Rodgers Wants to ‘Protect’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley From His Family Drama

Has Aaron Rodgers’ fiancée Shailene Woodley met his brother Jordan yet? For now, it seems as though the answer is a resounding no. According to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife, the Green Bay Packer is doing everything he can to “protect” Shailene from his feud with his brother Jordan and the rest of the Rodgers family.

“When it comes to his family—his parents and his brother—there has been a strain for years over so many reasons,” the source told HollywoodLife on Friday, April 2, of Aaron’s relationship with his family. Now that the quarterback, 37, is engaged to Divergent actress, 29, he “wants to protect his relationship with Shailene, and bringing into it the drama of what he is going through with his family is not something he wants to do right now—or at all.”

Aaron reportedly fell out with his family years ago after “feeling like his family is taking advantage of his success,” the source explained, along with disagreements over his religious beliefs and past relationships with stars like Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick. Word of the quarterback’s family feud first became public in 2016, when his younger brother Jordan, 32, appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. During the show’s hometown dates, Jordan revealed that JoJo wouldn’t be meeting his older brother Aaron after he had “chosen” to be estranged from the family.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on The Bachelorette. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].” He went on to reveal that it “pains” him and his brother Luke “not to have that relationship” with Aaron. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family,” he said during the show.

For now, however, Aaron is “is focusing on starting his own family with Shailene,” and “continuing his career in the NFL. And he is making sure that those take his full attention,” HollywoodLife’s source added. While he is “well aware things could become better in the future,” the insider reveals,” as of right now, he is staying in his own lane.”