Aaron Rodgers Serenaded Fiancée Shailene Woodley in Hawaii & Packers Fans Are Not Pleased

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley headed to Hawaii for another post-engagement vacation—and some football fans aren’t too happy about it! As it turns out, the NFL star’s trip coincided with the start of the Packers’ off-season training program, meaning Rodgers skipped the activities to soak up the sun with his fiancée instead.

“Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities,” ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky revealed in a tweet on Monday, May 24. Many fans noted that just two days earlier, Green Bay Packers player, 37, was spotted out in Kapalua, Hawaii with his fiancée, 29, while visiting a restaurant with friends Miles Teller and Keliegh Sperry, as per Us Weekly. Clips shared to social media showed Aaron and Shailene dancing and singing along to the music. In one snippet, the Jeopardy! guest host even brought out his guitar skills while joining in a group singalong to the song “Wagon Wheel.”

While Aaron and Shailene looked happy as can be during their trip, some Packers fans weren’t too keen about him missing offseason activities. “It’s notable that, until now, throughout his career, Aaron Rodgers has been a regular participant in the Packers’ offseason program and OTAs,” tweeted ESPN’s senior NFL analyst Adam Schefter.

But his absence may not have everything to do with Shailene. Schefter previously reported in April 2021 that Aaron was already “so disgruntled” with the Green Bay Packers that he was considering not returning to the team. “Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday,” Schefter tweeted at the time.

Shailene confirmed that she and Aaron were engaged after less than a year of dating during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February. “Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “But for us it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it but we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

Shailene went on to admit that she doesn’t “know him as a football guy,” as she had never even watched a football game before dating the quarterback. “I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports,” she said.