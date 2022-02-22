Aaron Rodgers Just Told Shailene He Still ‘Loves’ Her After Calling Off Their Engagement

Just days after Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s breakup made headlines, the Green Bay Packers quarterback took to Instagram to profess his “love” for the Big Little Lies alum amid their split.

Aaron, 38, and Shailene, 30, called it quits in February 2022, a year after the pair first confirmed they were engaged. Following the news of their split, Aaron reflected on the past year of his life in a lengthy post on social media—which also happened to include a not-so-subtle shoutout to his ex. The NFL star gushed about the Divergent actress, noting that he’s still “grateful” for her and tagging her in his caption. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Aaron began. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

The football player went on to thank his Packers teammates and coach for their support during the 2021-22 season. “To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt [LaFleur], Nathaniel [Hackett], Luke [Getsy], Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert, you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year,” Aaron continued. “I love you guys.”

Aaron’s comments about Shailene came just hours after an earlier post, where the quarterback alluded to his feelings about love following their split. “The rarest gift you can give, is Love,” read a quote by motivational speaker Aubrey Marcus, which Aaron shared to his Instagram Story. “I Love you no matter what, just as you are, and you are always forgiven. I expect nothing and am grateful for everything. I give you the truth only and always. You are learning in the perfect way.”

Aaron and Shailene originally confirmed their engagement in February 2021 after sparking weeks of romance rumors. The Packers quarterback was the first to hint at their engagement, revealing he “got engaged” during his NFL Honors Speech. While Aaron didn’t mention Shailene by name, the Fault in Our Stars actress confirmed she was engaged to the football player later that month during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, noting they had been engaged “for a while” by that point.

“Yes, we are engaged,” Shailene said at the time. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

Shailene also revealed at the time that she didn’t even know who the NFL player was before she met him. “I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game,” she said, admitting that she’d “never seen one football game before” and that sports weren’t on her “radar.” She added, “I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports.”

A year after their romance was made public, however, Aaron and Shailene broke up. According to People, the couple’s relationship continues to be “amicable” despite their split. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told the site on February 16, 2022. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

InTouch was the first to break the news of Aaron and Shailene’s breakup. An insider elaborated on the real reason behind Aaron and Shailene’s split to InTouch, revealing that the Endings, Beginnings actress felt “neglected” by Aaron during their relationship due to his busy NFL schedule. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the source noted. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” A second source revealed that the pair ultimately “couldn’t make it work,” echoing People’s source. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably,” the source added.