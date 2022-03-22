Aaron & Shailene Are ‘Rebuilding’ Their Relationship 1 Month After Calling Off Their Engagement

Ever since their split, fans have wondered if there was still hope for these two. So, are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley back together?

News of Aaron and Shailene’s split first broke on February 16, 2022—a year after the pair first announced their engagement. According to a source who spoke to People at the time, the couple’s breakup was “amicable” and for the best. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the source said at the time. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

But following those breakup reports, the Big Little Lies actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback were spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. Their outings quickly sparked speculation among fans that they might be giving their romance another try—and now, we finally know what’s really going on between these two. Read on ahead for details about Aaron and Shailene’s relationship status today.

Are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley back together?

So, are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley back together? Well, according to a source who spoke to E! News on March 22, 2022, the pair are officially working on “rebuilding their relationship” after initially calling off their engagement a month prior.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are,” the insider told the site at the time. “They haven’t had a lot of down time and have been traveling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don’t stay in one place for long.”

The source went on to note that things are “working out” for Aaron, 38, and Shailene, 30, after spending more quality time together. Despite their initial breakup, it didn’t take long for these two to reunite in person, as the pair were spotted out grabbing breakfast together in February 2022 just days after news first broke of their split. Just a few weeks later, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors yet again when they were spotted attending a wedding together in Santa Barbara, California.

After their wedding date, the Divergent actress and the NFL star were spotted together once more on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, where they were photographed walking side by side. Naturally, these sightings are enough to have fans convinced that Aaron and Shailene are 100% back on. However, E! News’ source notes that things aren’t quite there yet.

According to the insider, Aaron and Shailene “aren’t getting too far ahead of themselves, but they are very much enjoying this time together.” Instead, the main “focus” is to work on their relationship—especially now that Aaron has some time off from the NFL season.

When news first broke of their split, multiple sources hinted that Aaron’s busy schedule with the NFL and Shailene’s projects got in the way of their romance. But now, it seems that these two are trying to find the balance and give things another shot. Only time will tell if it works out!