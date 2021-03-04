Aaron Rodgers Is Already Thinking About Babies With Shailene Woodley After Their Engagement

It’s been less than a month since they confirmed their engagement, but we’re already hearing there could be Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley babies on the horizon. Now, it isn’t happening anytime in “the immediate future” according to Rodgers—but the NFL player says it’s something he is “definitely” looking forward to.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, gushed about his recent engagement to Woodley, 29, during an Instagram Live with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare on Thursday, March 4. During their 40 minute conversation, Rodgers admitted that he’s excited about the “fun challenge” of being a father.

“I’m recently engaged, so [I’ve] been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year,” Rodgers said, echoing his subtle comments from a February 2021 NFL Awards Show acceptance speech, where he coyly revealed he “got engaged” in 2020.

When asked about what his next biggest goal in life was, the athlete admitted that he’s always “dreamt” of becoming a father. “I think the next great challenge will be being a father,” he said, noting that he’s now “in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own.”

The quarterback went on to explain that while babies are “maybe not in the immediate future,” fatherhood is “definitely something I look forward to. It’s gonna be a really fun challenge.”

“I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years, and look forward to taking care of another life at some point,” he added with a laugh. “I think it’s gonna be so fun. I’ve dreamt about what that would be like and I’m really excited about that chapter, whenever that comes.”

Rodgers subtly revealed that he got engaged during his acceptance speech for the NFL’s MVP award last month, though he didn’t refer to his fiancée by name at the time. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments,” he said. “One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged.”

Although Rodgers didn’t mention Woodley explicitly, reports at the time already speculated that the pair were dating. It was only a matter of time before the Divergent actress confirmed their engagement on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her February 22 appearance, Woodley revealed that they have already been engaged “for a while.”

“For us, it’s not new news, you know?” she told Fallon at the time. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”

The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum also revealed that the pair met in the last year. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game,” she confessed.

She continued, “I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”