Shailene Just Hinted That Aaron’s Penis Is ‘A Lot Bigger’ Than Fans Think as She Slams Attempts to ‘Disparage’ Him

Bigger the betterr? Aaron Rodgers’ penis size was hinted at by Shailene Woodley, who slammed the media for trying to “disparage” her fiancé after he revealed he’s unvaccinated.

Rodgers made headlines in November 2021 when he tested positive for COVID-19 and confirmed that he’s unvaccinated. Due to the National Football League‘s health protocol, Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, missed the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 7, which resulted in a 13-7 loss for the Packers. In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on November 5, Rodgers responded to claims he “lied” about his vaccination status when he stated that he was “immunized” earlier in 2021.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,’” Rodgers said. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

In a series of Instagram Stories on November 9, Shailene slammed news outlets for trying to “disparage” Aaron after he revealed his vaccination status. She also claimed that alleged photos of Aaron posted by The Daily Mail were not, in fact, her fiancé but some “random” man. “Literally ya’ll need to calm the f—k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f—king men on the streets of LA and saying its him,” Shailene wrote.

To prove that the man in the photos wasn’t Aaron, Shailene claimed that her fiancé’s feet—and other body parts—were “a lot bigger” than the ones in the picture. “I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s— media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—king planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in),” wrote.

Shailene’s Instagram Stories came after she slammed the media in a previous social media post, where she denied claims that she had a “cryptic” response to Aaron’s vaccination status. “Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos’. (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. grasping at straws my dears,” she wrote.

As for why Aaron isn’t vaccinated, the NFL player explained in his interview on The Pat McAfee Show that he believes “health is not a one-size-fits all for everybody.” “I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. On the CDC’s own website, it says, ‘Should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients, you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” he said of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “So, my only option was Johnson & Johnson. At this time, in the early spring, I had heard of multiple people who had adverse events around getting [that shot]. [Then] in April, [it] got pulled for clotting issues. So, the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”

Aaron also confirmed that both the Packers and NFL knew he wasn’t vaccinated. “We felt like what was best for me. It was not something the league didn’t know about,” he said. “The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers.”