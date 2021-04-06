Aaron Rodgers Was Trolled For This NFL Mistake on ‘Jeopardy’ & He Had a Surprising Reaction

A good sport. Aaron Rodgers‘ field goal kick moment was the best part of his first Jeopardy episode. The Green Bay Packers player hosted his first Jeopardy episode on Monday, April 5, and one contestant didn’t waste any time to troll him for his NFL team’s recent mistake.

Rodgers, who will host Jeopardy for the next two weeks, is one of many celebrities who will rotate as guest hosts of the game show after former host Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020. During Final Jeopardy, contestant Scott Shewfelt didn’t know the answer to the question. So instead, he trolled Rodgers and wrote down, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

For those who didn’t follow the most recent NFL seasons, Rodgers’ team, the Green Bay Packers, played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. The Packers’ head coach Matt Fleur chose to kick a field goal in the late game rather than go for a touch down, a decision many questioned at the time. The Packers lost the game, the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl. According to The New York Post, Rodgers has famously disagreed with the decision, telling reporters, “It wasn’t my decision.”

However, it looks like he’s ready to laugh about the mistake. During his first Jeopardy episode, he read Shewfelt’s question aloud before laughing and telling him, “That is a good question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in April 2021, Rodgers expressed his interest in hosting Jeopardy full time. “I would love to be the host of ‘Jeopardy!’, yes,” he said. Rodgers also explained why he didn’t watch other Jeopardy guest hosts before taking on the role himself.

“I didn’t really want to be influenced by the other guest hosts and how they do things,” he said. “I kind of wanted to do things my way, which my way meant a total respect and almost mimicking the beauty that Alex brought to the show.”

Still, he said that the job wasn’t easy.

“There’s a lot of things you learn when you start studying, like what the host actually does…There’s just things that you have to learn to do, whether it’s throwing to break, or coming out of break, or the bumpers, or conversations that you have and what cameras you need to look at—just the flow of a show that’s something I had to learn,” he said. “It was taking a lot of notes and figuring out exactly what Alex did and wanting to do him justice and his memory justice by being as prepared as possible when I got to the show. And then, just infuse dry humor and sarcasm from time to time when necessary and appropriate.”

Jeopardy airs Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

