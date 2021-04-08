Aaron Rodgers’ Ex Danica Patrick Tried to ‘Mend’ His Family’s ‘Strained’ Relationship Before Their Split

Before he got engaged to Shailene Woodley, it was Aaron Rodgers’ ex Danica Patrick who “helped mend” his rift with his family—but now that they’re no longer together, it’s unclear if her efforts actually stuck.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, started dating the race car driver, 39, in January 2018. The pair dated for two more years before a rep for Danica confirmed their split in July 2020. During their relationship, however, Danica “was working on bringing everyone back together, and at one point, they were on speaking terms again,” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 8, of the NFL star and his relatives. “Now, who knows what’s going on,” the insider said, before going on to hint that Aaron and Danica’s split was caused in part by his estranged relationship with his family. “It was tough for her to be in a relationship with somebody who’s not close to his family,” the source explained. “But she was there for him no matter what.”

Word of the quarterback’s family drama first became public in 2016, when his younger brother Jordan Rodgers, 32, appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. During the show’s hometown dates, Jordan revealed that JoJo wouldn’t be meeting his older brother Aaron after he had “chosen” to be estranged from the family.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on season 12 of the series. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].” Jordan went on to reveal that it “pains” him and his brother Luke “not to have that relationship” with Aaron. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family,” he said.

While Aaron has never addressed the reason behind his family rift, he did admit that he found it “inappropriate” for his brother to discuss their relationship on The Bachelor. “I haven’t seen the show to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” the athlete told MISN 12 news in July 2016, before adding that he thought it was “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just … I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

The quarterback, who is now engaged to Shailene Woodley, is said to be doing everything he can to “protect” the Divergent actress from his family feud. As a source explained to HollywoodLife on Friday, April 2, “[Aaron] wants to protect his relationship with Shailene, and bringing into it the drama of what he is going through with his family is not something he wants to do right now—or at all.”