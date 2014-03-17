30 Sickeningly Adorable Pics of Aaron and His Wife Lauren Paul

In case you’ve been living under a rock or have somehow managed to not watch the maddeningly good show “Breaking Bad,” Aaron Paul is making headlines these days for strictly non-actor related things. Namely, his sickeningly perfect relationship with his life Lauren Parsekian.
He’s in the spotlight currently for giving an interview to Elle in which he claims that he and Lauren have never, ever fought. To complete the fairy tale story, he also reveals that though they got married last May, a year after they first met at the Coachella music festival (naturally), they actually pondered tying the knot on their very first date, in Las Vegas.
In the spirit of their impossibly romantic pairing, we’ve found 30 sickeningly sweet photos of Aaron and his wife, both on the red carpet and off.
Click through the gallery above to see their gushyness in all its glory!
At first glance, "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian might just seem like any other absurdly good-looking couple on the red carpet.
But the longing way he looks at her, and she looks at him, is even more absurd. Absurdly amazing.
The pair, who met at music festival Coachella (of course), isn't shy about showing their love for one another in public.
They're also fans of acting like major goofballs at every given opportunity.
You guys, they love each other.
Even when they don't know they're being photographed, they are just so obviously in love.
While Aaron and Lauren have kept it cute on the red carpet for several years now, the reason they're currently in the spotlight is some quotes Aaron recently gave to Elle magazine, including statements about his wife like, "We've never fought in our entire relationship."
"People get in fights because they don't communicate, because you don't want to hurt the other person. If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you – you're an a––hole," he tells Elle. "My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we've never fought in our entire relationship."
“Our first date after Coachella was a trip to Vegas," Aaron continues. "We bought our first child a baby leather jacket from All Saints. We also jumped into a cab and said, ‘Take us to the nearest chapel. We’re getting married.’ The Little White Chapel ended up being closed. We probably would have gone through with it. It would have been a pretty funny story. But I’m happy we got married when we did – a year later.”
Aaron makes a habit of bowing to his wife on the red carpet, and giving her other various devotional signs.
How are they even real people?
Naturally, both Lauren's and Aaron's Instagram pages are filled with adorable selfies. The caption for this one, from Lauren: "So so so proud of this hot bear hub for being nominated for a Golden Globe today! Your talent is limitless and you inspire us all. #longlivepinkman," a reference to his "Breaking Bad" character Jesse Pinkman.
Not sure what's happening here, but only Aaron Paul can look hot wearing a tiny fedora.
Sometimes Lauren will post pictures with Aaron using the heart-eyes emoji as her only comment, and yet: we totally get what she's saying.
Has any other living couple ever looked this good in sunglasses? Nope.
Aaron is such a good sport, too; on a trip to Atlanta to visit one of Lauren's close friends, he agreed to be the man-meat in their kiss sandwich.
Here's the happy couple immediately after their wedding, which was a Paris-themed ceremony that took place in Malibu in May 2013.
Lauren, who's a social activist by trade, brought Aaron to the #KissForPeace event, a cause sponsored by Axe that aims to spread peace by bringing together rivals.
In the car on their way to the SAG Awards, Lauren posted an Instagram detailing just now proud she is of her husband.
A directive from Lauren: "Spend the day at the Natural History Museum with Sigur Ros channel on pandora and you will be a happy human." It helps if you have a hot husband on your arm.
You can just tell they spend as much time as possible snuggling.
No happy couple is complete without a trip to Disneyland.
Seriously, all a woman wants in life is for a man to look at her like this. And preferably that man is an attractive, famous, incredibly talented star.
Even when they're super-casual, they couldn't possibly look more put-together.
Haha, Aaron! You're just so funny!
Just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, they had their snow bunny moment. El fin.
