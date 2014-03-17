30 Sickeningly Adorable Pics of Aaron and His Wife Lauren Paul

In case you’ve been living under a rock or have somehow managed to not watch the maddeningly good show “Breaking Bad,” Aaron Paul is making headlines these days for strictly non-actor related things. Namely, his sickeningly perfect relationship with his life Lauren Parsekian.

He’s in the spotlight currently for giving an interview to Elle in which he claims that he and Lauren have never, ever fought. To complete the fairy tale story, he also reveals that though they got married last May, a year after they first met at the Coachella music festival (naturally), they actually pondered tying the knot on their very first date, in Las Vegas.

In the spirit of their impossibly romantic pairing, we’ve found 30 sickeningly sweet photos of Aaron and his wife, both on the red carpet and off.

Click through the gallery above to see their gushyness in all its glory!