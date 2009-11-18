Aaron Eckhart: Batman Star Dating Molly Sims

Very rarely done in Hollywood, Molly Sims confirms her relationship with actor Aaron Eckhart.

Sims, a model-turned-actress, is most known for her reoccurring role as Delinda Deline on NBC‘s Las Vegas. Eckhart has been the leading man in many movies, including Erin Brockovich, Thank You For Smoking, The Dark Knight, and most recently, Love Happens. The couple was first spotted having dinner last week in Louisiana, causing speculation. The rumors were soon put to rest when Sims spilled to Fox 411, “Aaron’s a great guy!”