Men’s Style Tricks To Steal From A$AP Rocky

Since A$AP Rocky burst onto the music scene, he has become almost as well-known for his stellar fashion sense as he has for his music. Whether he’s sitting front row at an Alexander Wang show or partying with Miley Cyrus at Art Basel in Miami, the guy just oozes cool wherever he turns up.

It’s that “it” factor that led Salvatore Ferragamo Creative Director Massimiliano Giornetti to tap the rapper for its new online series A Man’s Story. Directed by Francesco Corrazzini, the project highlights seven very stylish men (all wearing Ferragamo Spring 2015, of course) including Douglas Booth and Hendrik Lundqvist alongside A$AP Rocky—the kind of men known for pushing the boundaries both in their work life, and in fashion.

One takeaway from the project—just how big of an influence fashion has had on A$AP Rocky. “[Fans] were dressed how they saw me dressing in [my] videos,” the Harlem-born rapper recalls of the experience of turning up at his first big show. “When I got in the car on the way home, I cried—that’s when I felt like I made it.”

Rocky once told Interview magazine of his love of fashion: “Well, I’m from New York—Upper Manhattan, Harlem—so fashion was a natural thing to me. It was just one of those things that helped me be an individual, because with fashion, you can stand out and you can make it your own. It’s like an art that you can make into your own. So for me, fashion was about standing out as an individual—and it helped me get the attention that most people try to get with publicity stunts or by doing other crazy things. But I just let the attention come to me naturally, and I think some of that has to do with my fashion.”

Some style tricks every guy should steal from the rapper on how to dress just a bit cooler: You can make just about anything your own. Why not, for instance, wear a pair of sneakers with trousers like Rocky did in the Ferragamo shoot? Another styling trick to steal from him? Don’t be afraid to play with proportions, whether it is shortened, ankle-grazing pants, a cropped sweater, or a button-down that falls to the knees. And lastly, one thing Rocky seems to do better than most guys in the sartorial department? He picks one statement piece, and keeps the rest of his outfit on the simple side. For guys looking to step outside of their fashion comfort zone, that’s a great place to start.

Watch A$AP Rocky in A Man’s Story below to learn more about how fashion has influenced him: