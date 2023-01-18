I Finally Found A Fashion Brand That Exclusively Makes Slacks For Curvy Women

Scroll To See More Images

Over the past year, the business-casual dress code has transcended the office and made its way into the top fashion trends for 2023 and beyond. With Scandinavian-inspired style influencing the way women get dressed, we are seeing slacks, blazers and button-downs continue to be a staple in everyday casual dressing. The major perk of this style is that outfits deemed professional and outfits deemed cute are now interchangeable. The downside? It can be so hard to find slacks that fit a curvier figure (I speak from experience). I recently came across the fashion brand, Aam, which has made it its mission to create trousers specifically for women with pear or hourglass body shapes. The Aam pants certainly look promising if you’ve struggled to find the perfect pair of slacks.

When I’m looking for trousers, I try to find a pair that fits comfortably in the waist and more loosely in the hips and thighs in order to get that tailored-yet-slouchy look. Basically what I’m describing is an anomaly and I end up sizing up for the fit in the thighs and sacrificing the tailored waist. I’ve ordered so many slacks just to begrudgingly return them which is why I love the size chart system Aam has on its website.

There’s a “how-to” measuring guide on each size chart that demonstrates where to measure your hips and thighs to ensure a perfect fit. The site also notes the height and hip measurements of each model and the corresponding pant size they are wearing so you can get a better idea of how the trousers look on a real person.

One reviewer said, “I have paid hundreds of dollars for ‘custom fit pants’ from various brands and none fit quite as well as these pants did straight out of the box.”

Each of the pants featured on Aam’s website was fit-tested on various women of different sizes to ensure that you’ll get the best result IRL. What really sold me on trying the Aam pants is the brand’s three percent return rate (compared to the industry standard of 30 percent)—the odds are in your favor that you’ll love the pants you try.

The Wool Wide Leg Pant

Wool slacks are my go-to pant in the winter because they look cute while keeping me nice and warm. This pair is available in classic black (a must) and grey. I’d style the grey pants with a tone-on-tone grey sweater for a monochrome moment.

The Wide Leg Pant

If you want to go for a trendier slack, I’d opt for the Wide Leg Pant. This pair would look great with a white tank and a bomber jacket for weekend adventures or a floral blouse for the office. They’re available in a mauve shade or classic black.

The Flex Waist Pant

This pair of flex waist pants feature a more tailored fit and gives you the option to do some tailoring yourself with a hidden adjustable waistband. This pair is available in a blue or green shade and would be perfect for the office.

The Crop Pant

Cropped slacks give you an opportunity to up your shoe game and look great with heels or boots. I especially like wearing cropped slacks in the spring (which is just around the corner!). This pair comes in black or beige color options.