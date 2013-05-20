A Site To See: Use One Cart For All Your Online Shopping With Mavatar.com

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to launch “A Site To See,” a new weekly feature highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: an incredibly useful new site called Mavatar.com.

Why You Should Bookmark Mavatar: If you’re as avid an online shopper as we are, you’ve probably wished one amazing mega-store existed where you could buy all the things you covet. Not only would that make keeping track of all your purchases a breeze, but it also might quell some of that “I have 20 different carts going at one time” guilt. Enter Mavatar, a new site that’s partnered with notable online retailers such as Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Piperlime, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and more to give you one big cart to which you can add goodies from any of the participating stores.

How It Works: You sign up via Facebook and download the Mavatar browser add-on (or the iPad app). Then you simply start shopping at participating stores like you normally would. When you add something to your cart, Mavatar automatically pops up and makes sure you’re getting the best possible price by searching for optimized deals and coupon codes at that given store. The site also shows you the items you have in your cart from other stores, and it’ll even search the other stores for similar styles so you know you’ve found the best deal.

Added Incentive: In addition to making your digital shopping life more streamlined, you’ll probably end up saving money thanks to Mavatar’s incredible ability to search for hidden coupon codes—and then save them for later so you can use them the next time you shop.

Check it out: Mavatar.com

