A ‘Serial’ Addict’s Guide to the Internet: Spoofs, Merch, and Other Weird Stuff

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the runaway hit podcast, “Serial,” which has slowly grown from cult favorite to pop culture phenomenon. Since launching in October, “Serial” has become the #1 podcast in the world, earning millions of fans and turning Thursday mornings into Serial time. This week, however, it all comes to a close.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan who will now have to struggle with the post-finale crash, or you’re a Serial newbie enjoying the series for the first time, there’s plenty of amazing (and amazingly bizarre) material on the internet for you to enjoy. And no, we’re not talking about the never-ending Reddit threads and in-depth interviews.

We’re talking about the iPhone cases, spot-on spoofs, and, yes, dazzling infographics—all of which only make sense, of course, if you’re in on the joke. (So if you’re not, get into it already!)

The Schwag

The official Serial notebook, available on the This American Life web store for $15.

For the “Team Adnan” contingent who believe Sayed was wrongly convicted. ($20 at CafePress.com)

An inside-joke shout-out to the show’s presenting sponsor, Mail Chimp. ($26 at Serial.wtf)

The must-have iPhone case for the super-fan. ($25 at RedBubble.com)

A hat tip to anyone who’s gotten lost in a Reddit conspiracy theory thread around Serial over the past few months. ($26 at Serial.wtf)

This tee is definitely a look-closely-or-you’ll-miss-it play on one of the show’s funnier lines: “There’s a shrimp sale at the crab crib.” ($25 at Zazzle.com)

But was there actually a pay phone at the Best Buy in 1999? Was there?! ($29 at Skreened.com)

The Parodies:

Funny Or Die’s spoof of “The Last Episode of Serial” is spot on.

Of course Sesame Street would get in on the gag.

Comedian Paul Laudiero — along with Will Stephen and Zach Cherry — have gone beyond a one-off parody in creating an entire series that parallels the series and even goes so far as consulting the phone book for clues.

Yes, a parody of “Serial” based entirely around a missing bowl of cereal exists, featuring Adnan Syed as the main suspect and Jay H. Crunch, a police informant.

The Musical Mash-Ups

“Serial Ball”: Mashing up the “Serial” theme music and Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” may not immediately make sense—but man, it really works. Head over to Funny or Die to listen for yourself.

The Mail Kimp Remix: It’s everything you’d hope it would be.

The Serial Rap: About what it’s like to listen to “Serial” and slowly become a super-fan.

The Infographics:

For some real fun, start following the Twitter account This American Chart, which posts daily charts and graphs about “This American Life”-related podcasts—by which we mean, mostly “Serial.”