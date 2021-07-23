A-Rod Was Just Seen on a Yacht With Several Women After J-Lo & Ben Went IG Official

There’s nothing that a vacation can’t fix—and that may be why Alex Rodriguez is on a yacht just as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went Instagram official.

J-Lo’s ex-fiancé was spotted having fun in the sun on Friday, July 23, just hours after she and Ben made their social media debut as a couple. But A-Rod couldn’t seem any less bothered by that, as he was busy spending his day surrounded by women on a yacht in St. Tropez. In photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six, the former Yankees star, 45, can be seen sliding down a giant inflatable slide and making a splash before joining a pair of bikini-clad women by the outdoor shower. The photos also show more women were on board, including a group who were laid out tanning on the yacht deck.

According to Page Six, A-Rod set sail on the European yacht on Thursday as an early birthday gift to himself. The former MLB slugger turns 46 on July 27 (his ex-fiancée and her new beau also celebrate their birthdays this month). A source reportedly told the site that the yacht, which was previously spotted in Portofino, Italy, will be hitting Monte Carlo and Ibiza in Spain next.

News of his Eurotrip comes amid reports that J-Lo and Ben went Instagram official. The couple, who dated from 2001 to 2004 before getting back together in 2021, were pictured on Instagram for the first time when J-Lo’s close friend, Leah Remini, posted a video slideshow of photos from her 51st birthday. The slideshow featured a black-and-white photo of Leah with Bennifer. In the photo, the Argo producer, 48, could be seen with his arm around the “In The Morning” singer, 51, as she rested her hand on his chest. While it’s not clear if A-Rod has seen the post for himself, he does seem to be doing a great job at enjoying himself either way!

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.