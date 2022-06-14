A-Rod’s Daughters Just Joined Him on Vacation With His New Girlfriend—Here’s If They’ve Met Before

A new kind of family outing. A-Rod’s girlfriend hopped along a family trip that included the ex-Yankee player’s kids. A-Rod was spotted in Italy with his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett.

Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram on June 14, 2022, pictures of him and his daughters, who he had with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, having fun in Italian waters. “Look who showed up in Capri? Lucky guy❤️ #girldad #capri,” he captioned the carousel of photos that featured them on a yacht. The photos come a day after A-Rod was spotted partying it up in Capri and making out with his new GF Padgett by TMZ. While it’s unclear if A-Rod’s daughters have met his new girlfriend in the past, their trip to Capri seems to be the perfect opportunity for their dad to introduce them to Padgett.

News of the fitness influencer and the Timberwolves owner’s romance first broke in January 2022, per Us Weekly. The two were seen at a Timberwolves game together on May 25, 2022. Padgett posted photos of herself from the game on her Instagram, while A-Rod subsequently commented “🔥🔥🔥” on the post. An insider told Us Weekly on June 1, 2022, that the two “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet and aren’t going around telling their friends they’re official,” and that they have been “hanging out for the last few months.”

However, an insider told PageSix on June 2, 2022, that A-Rod’s new girlfriend was “definitely way more touchy than [he is]. “She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top.”

This marks A-Rod’s first relationship after he broke off his engagement with Jennifer Lopez. The two announced in a joint statement on April 2021, after being together for four years. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.” J-Lo is currently engaged to Ben Affleck after announcing their engagement in April 2022.

