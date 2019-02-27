A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month is moving along full speed, and it’s never a bad idea to stop and applaud those who spend time getting dressed up to attend the shows. Each fashion week boasts hundreds of well-dressed guests who hope they look ~cool~ enough to get photographed while walking to the runways. The street style at Milan Fashion Week 2019 has been just as stunning—if not more so—as everywhere we’ve seen so far. There have been innumerable incredible looks worn by those traipsing around Milan, and I, for one, am taking notes for my future wardrobe.

Italian fashion has always been good. I mean, so many luxury items come from Italy, it only makes sense that their street style would be impeccable. From perfectly clashing patterns to jaw-dropping outerwear, the streets of Milan have been loaded with stunning ensembles. These Italians seriously showed up to Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 dressed to impress. TBH, I’d like to see a runway show featuring all of the best street style looks. Alas, compiling my favorite Milan Fashion Week street style outfits into this round-up will have to do. While you scroll, just pretend all these babes are featured on a runway, and you’re front row for all the sartorial action.

A guest is seen outside Milan Fashion Week in a unique pink patterned blouse and pink sunglasses.

A guest is seen wearing head-to-toe hot pink during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Liz Ui wears Fendi jeans and a long denim jacket during Milan Fashion Week.

Guest of Milan Fashion Week wear a feathery white dress and a Dolce & Gabbana jacket.

A guest is seen wearing a white puffer coat, hat and pink sunglasses outside Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana models take their style to the streets during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a striped blouse and a gray vest dress during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest stuns in head-to-toe white outside Milan Fashion Week.

A guest dons a yellow jacket, bright orange sunglasses and sneakers during Milan Fashion Week.

Karina Nigay wears a puffy-sleeved black dress during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a metallic silver jacket and Converse sneakers at Milan Fashion Week.

A guest attends Milan Fashion Week wearing a rainbow striped sweater with fur details.

London Socialite Carlo Sestini wears a mustard suit at Milan Fashion Week.

Guests of Milan Fashion Week wear colorful sweaters in Milan, Italy.

Italian Model Paola Turani wears a pink check suit outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Deborah Valdez attends Milan Fashion Week wearing a feathered pink top.

A guest wears a floral maxi dress outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest wears a white feathered ensemble during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a peach dress and patterned jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

A guest sports a gold and red cape jacket outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest wears an animal print dress and colorful striped coat outside Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen during Milan Fashion Week wearing matching metallic green skirt and jacket, Gucci bag and Gucci hair clip.

A guest is seen in a Givenchy jacket and long denim skirt outside Milan Fashion Week.

Fashion Buying Director for Mytheresa Tiffany Hsu wears a yellow plaid suit and carries a polka dot bag during Milan Fashion Week.

Stylist Elisa Nalin is seen in a pink and yellow ensemble with a brown mac jacket during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest is seen in a white suit, snakeskin boots and Dior bag outside Milan Fashion Week.

Actress Laura Haddock wears a long multi-colored dress during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a sweater featuring three cartoon pigs, carrying a Balenciaga bag outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Sisters Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki wear wildly colorful ensembles outside Milan Fashion Week.

Influencer Lorena Campello is seen wearing a turtleneck and striped suit during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a denim top, orange blazer and animal print skirt during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a long fur vest outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest wears a multi-colored patchwork coat and blue studded heels during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a pastel pink dress and blue jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen wearing a long pink coat and patterned pants during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen during Milan Fashion week wearing a Gucci top, Gucci sunglasses and a red fur coat.

A guest is seen in a chilling all-black ensemble outside Milan Fashion Week.

A guest wears a cream blouse, long plaid skirt and Gucci belt outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest is seen outside Milan Fashion Week wearing a floral blouse and color-blocked sunglasses.

A guest is seen attending Milan Fashion Week in a sheer star-patterned dress.

A guest attends Milan Fashion Week in a hot pink turtleneck, deep red pants, gingham blazer and Gucci loafers.

A guest is seen wearing bedazzled sunglasses during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen wearing a bow-covered jacket and feathered skirt during Milan FW.

A guest wears a red and gray ensemble outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Landiana Cerciu wears a black jumpsuit, yellow heels and a glittery metallic coat during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen in an Annakiki sweatshirt and orange beanie during Milan FW.

Giulia De Lellis wears an Alberta Ferretti white dress and white boots at Milan Fashion Week 2019.

A guest is seen wearing a leather jacket dress and Gucci scarf during Milan Fashion Week.

A guest is seen in a frilly green jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

Stylist Thora Valdimars is seen in a patterned sweater, denim skirt and magenta heels at Milan Fashion Week.

Influencer Yoyo Cao wears a Gucci look outside of Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Singer-Songwriter Caroline Vreeland wears Alberta Ferretti during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

Jeanette Madsen is seen wearing a gingham top and white corset outside Milan Fashion Week.

Julie Ianc, EIC of MODIC Magazine, wears a Charles & Ron dress outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.