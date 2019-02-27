StyleCaster
A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Fashion month is moving along full speed, and it’s never a bad idea to stop and applaud those who spend time getting dressed up to attend the shows. Each fashion week boasts hundreds of well-dressed guests who hope they look ~cool~ enough to get photographed while walking to the runways. The street style at Milan Fashion Week 2019 has been just as stunning—if not more so—as everywhere we’ve seen so far. There have been innumerable incredible looks worn by those traipsing around Milan, and I, for one, am taking notes for my future wardrobe.

Italian fashion has always been good. I mean, so many luxury items come from Italy, it only makes sense that their street style would be impeccable. From perfectly clashing patterns to jaw-dropping outerwear, the streets of Milan have been loaded with stunning ensembles. These Italians seriously showed up to Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019 dressed to impress. TBH, I’d like to see a runway show featuring all of the best street style looks. Alas, compiling my favorite Milan Fashion Week street style outfits into this round-up will have to do. While you scroll, just pretend all these babes are featured on a runway, and you’re front row for all the sartorial action.

shutterstock 10118020ip A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen outside Milan Fashion Week in a unique pink patterned blouse and pink sunglasses.

shutterstock 10118036bu A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing head-to-toe hot pink during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10118620ae A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Liz Ui wears Fendi jeans and a long denim jacket during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118620bf A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Guest of Milan Fashion Week wear a feathery white dress and a Dolce & Gabbana jacket.

shutterstock 10118620c A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing a white puffer coat, hat and pink sunglasses outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118620dc A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Dolce & Gabbana models take their style to the streets during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118671bz A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a striped blouse and a gray vest dress during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10118671di A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest stuns in head-to-toe white outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118671ds A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest dons a yellow jacket, bright orange sunglasses and sneakers during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118671g A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Karina Nigay wears a puffy-sleeved black dress during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10118671q A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a metallic silver jacket and Converse sneakers at Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10119037r A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

A guest attends Milan Fashion Week wearing a rainbow striped sweater with fur details.

shutterstock 10120671cp A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

London Socialite Carlo Sestini wears a mustard suit at Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10120671fj A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

Guests of Milan Fashion Week wear colorful sweaters in Milan, Italy.

shutterstock 10120671v A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

Italian Model Paola Turani wears a pink check suit outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10120676ac A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

Deborah Valdez attends Milan Fashion Week wearing a feathered pink top.

shutterstock 10120676aj A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a floral maxi dress outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10120676ay A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a white feathered ensemble during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10120676b A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a peach dress and patterned jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10120676l A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest sports a gold and red cape jacket outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10120676q A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears an animal print dress and colorful striped coat outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114du A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen during Milan Fashion Week wearing matching metallic green skirt and jacket, Gucci bag and Gucci hair clip.

shutterstock 10113065a A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen in a Givenchy jacket and long denim skirt outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113065af A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

Fashion Buying Director for Mytheresa Tiffany Hsu wears a yellow plaid suit and carries a polka dot bag during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113065bn A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

Stylist Elisa Nalin is seen in a pink and yellow ensemble with a brown mac jacket during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113065cc A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen in a white suit, snakeskin boots and Dior bag outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113065cg A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

Actress Laura Haddock wears a long multi-colored dress during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113065g A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a sweater featuring three cartoon pigs, carrying a Balenciaga bag outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113114ad A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Sisters Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki wear wildly colorful ensembles outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114bd A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

Influencer Lorena Campello is seen wearing a turtleneck and striped suit during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114bl A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a denim top, orange blazer and animal print skirt during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114ce A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a long fur vest outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113114cu A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a multi-colored patchwork coat and blue studded heels during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114da A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a pastel pink dress and blue jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114dm A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing a long pink coat and patterned pants during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114en A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen during Milan Fashion week wearing a Gucci top, Gucci sunglasses and a red fur coat.

shutterstock 10113114et A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen in a chilling all-black ensemble outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114ey A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a cream blouse, long plaid skirt and Gucci belt outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113114fe A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen outside Milan Fashion Week wearing a floral blouse and color-blocked sunglasses.

shutterstock 10113114fk A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen attending Milan Fashion Week in a sheer star-patterned dress.

shutterstock 10113114fl A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest attends Milan Fashion Week in a hot pink turtleneck, deep red pants, gingham blazer and Gucci loafers.

shutterstock 10113114fs A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing bedazzled sunglasses during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113114gd A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing a bow-covered jacket and feathered skirt during Milan FW.

shutterstock 10113114gq A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest wears a red and gray ensemble outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113192ag A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Landiana Cerciu wears a black jumpsuit, yellow heels and a glittery metallic coat during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113192aj A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen in an Annakiki sweatshirt and orange beanie during Milan FW.

shutterstock 10113192ao A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Giulia De Lellis wears an Alberta Ferretti white dress and white boots at Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113192aq A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen wearing a leather jacket dress and Gucci scarf during Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113192bc A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

A guest is seen in a frilly green jacket outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113192bh A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Stylist Thora Valdimars is seen in a patterned sweater, denim skirt and magenta heels at Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113192bp A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Influencer Yoyo Cao wears a Gucci look outside of Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113192k A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Singer-Songwriter Caroline Vreeland wears Alberta Ferretti during Milan Fashion Week 2019.

shutterstock 10113192u A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Jeanette Madsen is seen wearing a gingham top and white corset outside Milan Fashion Week.

shutterstock 10113192y A Recap of Truly Stunning Milan Fashion Week 2019 Street Style

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

Julie Ianc, EIC of MODIC Magazine, wears a Charles & Ron dress outside Milan Fashion Week 2019.

