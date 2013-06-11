Want: A Boho-Meets-Punk Amazonite Ear Cuff

What: A statement -making ear cuff that pairs a delicate gold plated chain with an amazonite charm for antique allure.

Why: We welcome any opportunity to have our cake and eat it too, and an ear cuff lets us partake in the summer’s “it” jewelry trend—minus the commitment issues associated with a cartilage piercing. What sets this particular design apart from the pack is its green-and-gold boho aesthetic that makes for a look that’s as romantic as it is edgy—aka, a match made in accessory heaven.

How: While embracing your inner flower child at an outdoor concert, try an ear cuff to give a subtle punk finish to printed overalls or a flowy maxi skirt and crop top combo. Attending a summer wedding? Get the conversation started by adding this talker to a silky cocktail dress.

A Peace Treaty Itzli Ear Cuff, $70.40; at Shopbop