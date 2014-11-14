A.P.C. is Launching Douche Bags (Yes, Really)

French-brand A.P.C. may have just won our hearts forever. Much like Mansur Gavriel and Céline, the brand is launching chic minimalist leather bags with a discreet logo. Here’s where things get awesome: Instead of embossing the bags with “A.P.C.” they’re labeled “Douche.”

Founder and Creative Director of A.P.C. Jean Touitou said of the bags:

I find it difficult to write about this, since it’s impossible to translate the French expression ‘mise en abyme’- but that’s what it is. So I will simply say this about the “Douche Bag” bag: Product description: an excellent all-purpose pouch, for men. (Women can use it too). The name meaning: those who know don’t say, and those who say don’t know.

Toitou also quipped that the concept provides him with a hefty dose of humor. “Whenever I am depressed, this does like 3 Xanax to me,” he said.

The bags, retailing for $135, will hit U.S. retail stores next week.