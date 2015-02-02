A New Scene From ’50 Shades of Grey’ is Here—and It’s Set in a Hardware Store

After tiny teasers and decidedly tepid trailers, yet a new preview for “50 Shades of Grey” hit the web, and it’s set in … the hardware store where Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) works.

Today.com scored the exclusive clip, and the interplay between Steele and Christian Gray (Jamie Dornan) is pretty hilarious, though not intentionally so.

“Rope, tape, cable ties? You’re the complete serial killer,” Ana remarks, about Grey’s order. “Not today,” he smirks. YOWZA!!!! Just kidding.

Watch the new ’50 Shades’ clip at Today.com and let us know what you think! The movie comes out—of course—on Valentine’s day.