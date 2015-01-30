A Month of Fashion Risks: Wear Clashing Stripes

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

Is there anything better than a fashion trend you can pull from your own wardrobe and that doesn’t require you to buy anything new? We think not! Chances are you have at least a couple of stripey styles in your wardrobe–perhaps a horizontally striped t-shirt that you regularly pair with jeans, a long-sleeve blouse kept strictly for business hours, a pinstripe trench coat, or maybe a diagonally-striped skirt you love to wear in spring. Well, now’s the time to try a completely new way to style your striped separates.

Instead of wearing your stripes individually, trial that horizontally printed t-shirt alongside your diagonally printed skirt. Or, mix a pinstripe trench coat over a clashing sweater.

The key is to not just mix stripes that clash in direction, but also to pick prints that are different widths and sizes: A thick line print on your pants will look cool against a finely-striped blouse, and vice versa.

The easiest way to wear this trend is by sticking to black and white, but (if you’re game) throwing together navy and grey will work when the rest of the outfit is kept muted.

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!



PREVIOUS FASHION RISK: Super Flared Jeans