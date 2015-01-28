A Month of Fashion Risks: Super-Flared Jeans

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

The funny thing about fashion is that its completely cyclical. Whereas once upon a time we swore to our mom’s we’d never, ever be caught dead in their old flared jeans–or, more specifically, anything other than skinny cut denim–now it’s the only thing we want to wear.

Thanks to a strong ’70s movement on the runways, street style stars are starting to embrace the hallmark of haute hippie style: Flared and wide bootcut jeans. It might sound a little daunting now, particularly if you’ve never strayed from straight and skinny cuts, but trust us that this fashion risk is one that will pay off.

Right now the street style set flocking to the haute couture shows are revisiting the boho trend, dressing it up with pointy pumps, or adding a grungy vibe by cropping theirs and pairing with flat, lace boots. Take their style cues and update your own denim wardrobe this winter.



