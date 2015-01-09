A Month of Fashion Risks: Statement Necklaces Over Turtlenecks

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

The fashion gods might be telling us that turtlenecks are trendy again, and the street style set is certainly echoing the sentiment, but that hasn’t stopped us from occasionally feeling a little blah when wearing them.

Then along came Olivia Palermo (who else) in this killer burgundy skirt and sweater combo, looking chic, stylish, and not the smallest bit blah. Upon closer inspection, it’s the attention-grabbing necklace layered over the sweater that really steps up this outfit.

In true Olivia style, she’s debuted a look that is easy to recreate at home—just pull on a favorite statement necklace that sits evenly around the high neckline of a turtleneck sweater. Genius.

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!



