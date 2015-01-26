A Month of Fashion Risks: Pair Navy and Black

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

There are some old school fashion rules so outdated, it’s now considered completely chic to break them. The style myth that teaming black and navy is a no-no is one such rule.

Together, the two dark shades make an almost tonal pairing, and instead of looking mismatched, actually help to pull an outfit together. Sure, your mom might advise against the combination, but we’ve started seeing navy and black worn together on the street style crowd in fashion hotspots.

Celebrities too are getting in on the look, with supermodel Rosie Huntington Whiteley wearing a black, leather wrap skirt and navy-and-black blazer on the streets of fashion week.

The trick to pulling this trend off is not to introduce too many other colors. Black and navy work best together as a tonal look, so avoid introducing any new neutral shades, or anything bright or printed.



