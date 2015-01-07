A Month of Fashion Risks: Mixing Basics With Sequins

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

Between pageant queens, glitzy grandmas, Vegas bachelorette parties, and the 1980s, sequins often get a lousy reputation. Sure, they’re jazzy, but they don’t have to be tacky—or reserved for nighttime.

In fact, we think the shiny little guys look even better during daylight hours when paired with super-basic staples since it subverts expectations of what sequins should look like—a true sign of personal style.

Take a cue from Helena Glazer of Brooklyn Blonde and grab your sequin separate (a skirt, pants, cropped jacket, whatever you like) but keep the rest of your outfit basic—think a gray crew-neck sweatshirt, a chambray shirt, a fisherman sweater, or a black turtleneck; a simple, chic coat; and a pair of broken-in ankle boots (leave the colored fur jacket and sky-high stilettos at home today, ladies.)

Not only will pairing sequins with basics make you look like the most effortless girl in the room, but it also extends the life of those fun party pieces you have hanging in your closet. Win-win!

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!

