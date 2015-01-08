A Month of Fashion Risks: Denim Shorts and Black Tights

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

Denim cutoffs might be the quintessential summer staple, but they also look amazing—and appropriate—in the winter when they’re styled around seasonal pieces, and a pair of opaque black tights.

Whether you rock yours with a T-shirt and tailored blazer, a tucked-in flannel, a black turtleneck, or—like fashion blogger Shea Marie of Peace, Love, Shea—a cozy sweater, there’s no question that replacing a skirt with a pair of denim shorts adds an instant shot of cool to any winter outfit.

Don’t own denim shorts? Grab those jeans you don’t wear much anymore and create your own using our handy tutorial that shows you how to create the perfect distressed pair.

Add ankle booties, flat over-the-knee boots, or a sleek pair of pointy loafers, and you have tomorrow’s look!

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!



