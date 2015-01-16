A Month of Fashion Risks: Denim Overalls With Your Fanciest Pieces

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

Considering that the ever-divisive overall trend typically is associated with children, house painting, or ’90s hip-hop has-beens, it’s no wonder that the possibility of wearing them in a high-style, polished way is enough to give lots of women pause.

We don’t need to tell you that over the last few seasons, overalls came back with a vengeance, as evidenced by designers who offered up their own stylish takes on the onesie, and street style stars who’ve proved that making them look decidedly less casual is entirely possible.

Less casual is great, sure, but we dare you to take that one step further and pair your overalls with some major pieces, like the above gal did. Sexy over-the-knee boots? Check. Bold accessories? Check. A chic overcoat? Check! Essentially, she’s got all the ingredients of a typical dressed-up outfit, anchored by basic denim. And that’s cool!

Don’t own shorts overalls? Grab scissors and cut that full-length pair in your closet that’s too baggy on you—shortalls look better slouchy, whereas long overalls work better when they’re more fitted.

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk? Weigh in below!



