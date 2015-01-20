A Month of Fashion Risks: An Oversized Sweater and Sleek Skirt

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

We’ve always found that one of the most effective ways to shake up your look with minimal commitment is to play with proportion. This means pairing pieces you already have, but might not think to wear together.

One perfect example: Teaming up an oversized sweater with a sleek skirt. Not only does it look incredibly current—voluminous knits are having a big moment—but it creates an effortless dichotomy that wouldn’t exactly come with pairing that skirt with a silky blouse or super-fitted sweater.

Not to mention, it allows you to take that big, bulky sweater that you probably typically reserve for casual days spent lounging in jeans, and make it work for several new occasions—the office, a date, or a night on the town. All you have to swap is the shoes you choose to wear.

Voila! You now have tomorrow’s outfit.

