A Month of Fashion Risks: A Short-Sleeved Top Over an Oversized Shirt

When temperatures starts plummeting below 30 degrees, our wardrobes can start to look a little snoozy: A thin layer, followed by a sweater, and topped with a coat, and out the door. Sound familiar?

It’s only January and we’ve already got fashion fatigue with that combination, which is why we plan to take cues from Vogue Australia editor, Christine Centenera, to mix up our layering game. Centenera made an oversized men’s button-down look all new by adding a black short-sleeve shirt over the top—so simple, so genius.

Whether or not this look is pulled off depends entirely on the details. Notice how the shirt is left casually untucked, the sleeves are nonchalantly rolled, and the collar is hidden? All key to make sure the vibe is more masculine than preppy.

