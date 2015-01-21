A Month of Fashion Risks: A Crop Top Over Your Blouse

What better way to ring in a new year than by stepping out of your comfort zone, style-wise? Check back here all month for a photo of a blogger, celebrity, or street style star who we feel took a fashion risk—and made us want to try it out ourselves, stat.

At the forefront of fashion trends that refuse to go out of style is the crop top. While you might think this flesh-flashing piece wouldn’t get much wear when summer ends, we’ve got the pictures–and the style tip–to prove you wrong.

The style crowd is keeping the crop top trend going all winter long by layering them over long-sleeve shirts and blouses. Sure, a crop appears on-trend when worn by itself, but by styling it over a shirt you’re guaranteed cool-factor that miles of midriff just couldn’t ever match.

Try wearing a longline blouse underneath a cropped, fitted, round-neck sweater and let the cuffs and collar peek through. Or, pull on a v-neck crop over an oversize business shirt for an unexpected styling twist. The benefits are twofold: on one hand your classic shirts and blouses will never feel boring again, and on the other, your summery crop tops can come out of storage long before spring.

Are you planning to try out this fashion risk?



