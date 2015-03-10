Editor’s Pick: A Chic Take on a Boho Fringe Dress

Fashion Week’s runways are pointing to one thing for next season: The serious return of bohemian style. Is your personal style more minimalist? Too bad, there’s no escaping this trend–between the brown suede jackets, and flared jeans, it’s going to be everywhere.

Enter Pixie Market’s $66 fringe LBD that’s a little more haute than it is hippie. While the dress’ fringing plays to the bohemian addition that next season’s ’70s theme demands, the high neckline, and chic, shift silhouette makes it entirely modern. Pair yours with over-the-knee boots now, then lace-up sandals later to take it out dancing or out for dinner on Saturday nights all spring and summer.