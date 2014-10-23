A Look at Designer Brands That Sell the Best Online

Much has been made in recent years about the switch women have made from shopping in brick-and-mortar stores to shopping on the web, but what brands are selling the best online? The Telegraph asked buyers at three of the top e-tailers for designer goods—MatchesFashion, Net-a-Porter, and Avenue 32—and their answers might surprise you.

Net-a-Porter reported that accessories are its top sellers while at Matches the customer is most often looking for ready-to-wear investment purchases. At Avenue 32, shoppers come on the hunt for new design talent, so their core shoppers are decidedly different.

At Matches, the best-selling brands this season have been Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain, and Gianvito Rossi, along with rising star designer Marques Almeida. According to buying director Natalie Kingham, she’s placed four re-orders on Dolce & Gabbana, and three on Balmain.

Over at Net-a-Porter, the e-tailer can’t keep designers like Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent, and Valentino, in stock, but nothing compares to Mansur Gavriel bags, which sell-out the day they arrive on site, particularly the mini leather bucket bags in red and black. “Our customers love their clean and elegant design mantra and they can’t get enough of them,” buying manager Sasha Sarokin said.

At Avenue 32, emerging designers sell briskly, from faux-fur label Shrimps, to L.A.-based The Perfect. It’s fastest seller this season was Preen’s ‘Norma’ dress, which was gone in 24 hours. “We had a waitlist for Preen’s Norma dress before it even came in because celebrities like Emily Blunt and Naomi Watts were pictured wearing it to events,” fashion director and buyer Erin Mullaney said. “This is the second season Preen has done this shape–last season it was a similar shape in red and that also sold out in the first week it arrived. Next season there is a bright blue version and we have started a long waitlist for that already!”

Are you surprised by the luxury brands that are selling out online? Share your thoughts in the comments below!